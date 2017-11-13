The next time you sit down to order a bourbon at your local gentrified cocktail bar, likely choosing from a variety of craft distilleries and getting suggestions and tasting notes from your bartender along the way, stop to consider that it hasn’t always been this way.
“When I was 25 and ordered Wild Turkey 101, people looked at you like you were a roughneck who was gonna start a fight,” says Wild Turkey’s now grey-haired master distiller, Eddie Russell.
Having started as a union man working in Turkey’s distillery (where his father, Jimmy Russell, was the master distiller, and now, in his mid-80s, still hasn’t fully retired), Russell has been around long enough to remember the lean years, when clear liquors ruled the market and consumers were loathe to drink their “grandad’s bourbon.” If you fancied yourself sophisticated and worldy in the 1980s, you probably drank vodka, like James Bond. At the time, bourbon was marketed to a narrow demographic of early to middle-aged Southern men, Russell says. Good ol’ boys, basically.
These days, Russell is far from the only Kentuckian to note how things have changed, and you don’t have to be staring at a bar menu to notice. Business is booming at the Vendome Copper and Brass Works, where they make custom copper stills for distilleries. They’ve been open since 1903, but in the past eight years they’ve been producing 40-50 stills a year. If that doesn’t sound like a lot (keep in mind Vendome fabricates custom copper stills one at a time), consider that even a giant like Wild Turkey, owned by the Campari Group, only has one still. Consider that, according to Vendome, there’s currently “no market for used stills.” Which is to say, the stills out there are mostly all spoken for.
On a cool weekday morning at the Vendome factory in Louisville’s Butchertown neighborhood on the south bank of the Ohio river, workers are doing everything from welding, drilling, shaping, polishing, and etching, and they seem pretty committed. There’s a guy in denim overalls welding the seam on a big copper cylinder who rolls up a sleeve of his thermal to show me a tattoo. It’s a still, covering his whole right forearm. It’s easy to see why this kind of hands-on work looks attractive to laptop monkeys like myself. No one ever gets a spreadsheet tattooed on his arm.
As I walk through the factory, a buzzing hive full of polished copper where robotic drills work alongside human welders, drillers, and shapers, I notice all the workers are wearing the same type of hat — a sort of backwards baseball cap with a small brim, somewhere between skull cap and baseball hat.
“What do you call those hats?” I ask, raising my voice to be heard over the noise. Two guys working on a still door with welding torches pause their work and look at each other quizzically.
“I don’t know… I think they’re just called welding hats?” the first guy says. Cool, cool. I carefully scrawl out W-E-L-D-I-N-G H-A-T-S in my notebook, nodding thoughtfully.
I really enjoyed this and will be having a bourbon very shortly now. Thanks.
Your bourbon articles are interesting. Did a bourbon trail guys trip in April of 2016 and had a blast (9 distilleries in four days).
I would say from personal experience that the bourbon/rye trend does seem to correlate strongly with the craft cocktail scene but predates Mad Men. Maybe 10 years ago I bought two bottles of 20 year old Pappy because a friend recommended it – for list at around $100/bottle. And I was already enjoying Bookers, Bakers, etc.
Anyway – nice to see the broad range of choices now for both bourbon and rye along with bartenders making quality drinks.
“with tentative sips of Irish whiskey (my first step towards enjoying whiskey was the realization that you have to sip, not gulp, like a beer). Then one day I had Bulleit Rye at a party. It didn’t linger as much as the bourbons I’d had up until then,”
Wow. I first tried Paddy’s Irish Whiskey, and loved it so much more than all the other stuff I had tried up to that point, and Bulleit Rye was next (It’s my go-to if the bar has it). Unfortunately, for whatever reason, when I drink at home every night, only have 1 or 2 drinks and don’t really even get much of a buzz, I get this horrible sharp pain in my stomach every time I eat, as well as drink water. So unfortunately, my Whiskey adventures are basically over (only drank a handful of times in the last 6 months), but for those who want some suggestions from an inexperienced guy like me, here’s my recommendations after the aforementioned Irish whiskey and bulleit rye:
– Angel’s Envy
– Canadian Lot 40
– Templeton 4 year
– *and if you like a smooth, but smokey flavor, Johnny Walker Black Label* (I don’t like smokey, but got-dayum is it smooth).
Fantastic read Vince. I always enjoy your travel pieces.
I’ve made it a recent goal to add at least one bottle to my collection every month or so. Right now the collection includes Eagle Rare, Stranahan’s, Bookers, Wellers, Westland and a bottle of Oban that I’ve been saving for about 10 years. If anyone has some other good ones to try, I’d love to know what they are.