Pepsi

The 143rd Kentucky Derby is set for today, and while the crowds at the track will be all big hats and a rainbow of pastel sun dresses, not everybody can make it to Churchill for the weekend to the first leg of the Triple Crown. Many who want to tune in to the race will find a nice outdoor bar with screens airing the heart-pounding event or a sports bar that has the odds tacked to the wall. While either of these places can be perfect to watch two minutes of greatness, they can also be crowded, expensive, and not worth your energy if you aren’t an ardent horse racing fan.

What is worth your energy, if your opinion of the big race is that it’s “just okay,” is to throw your own get together in the comfort of your own home with some creative cocktails and a few friends. That way you aren’t breaking the bank flying all the way to Kentucky or being smushed into a bar just for a stylish drink and a fun environment. Make that fun environment with your own bartender skills.

While you’re at it, break out of the traditional Mint Julep expectation with some fun alternatives to the Derby’s signature drink. You don’t have to go too far away from the Julep norm to have add a bit of uniqueness to the day.