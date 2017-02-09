Not To Be Outdone, KFC Is Testing A Pizza With Chicken As The Crust

How To Make The Ultimate Pizza Road Trip

As bleak as the political climate in America seems, the fast food industry is just kinda f-ing around and having fun. This is especially true in the fried chicken department. Mere days ago, we were graced with the crispy, shell of wonder that is Taco Bell’s Fried Chicken Shell Chalupa. Not to be outdone, fellow Yum Brand, KFC is set to launch a mouth watering, if slightly-insane chicken crust pizza.

This is great news for anyone who A.) Is on a low carb diet (is Atkins still a thing?) and B.) Loves some of the Colonel’s finger locking good fried bliss. What could be better? Haven’t we always dreamed of slathering a bucket of KFC in marinara sauce and cheese? Well, maybe not. But, this chicken-based pizza is still probably pretty good. It’s basically a chicken-parm.

They are calling it the KFC Chizza (chicken and pizza, get it?). It’s the perfect portmanteau for an American consumer base that has been waiting for something outlandishly delicious since the Double Down. Remember the Double Down? It was a sandwich in which the bread was literally made of pieces of fried chicken.

