The Colonel Is Getting Hot And Oily With A Romance Novel About Chicken Love

Life & Culture Editor
05.04.17

KFC

According to the press release KFC just sent out, there are only two things that your sainted mother wants on Sunday, May 14th: A reasonably-priced family meal she doesn’t have to cook and “some alone time with a captivating novella.” (YMMV)

And just because KFC knows that your mom’s a lady in the streets and a woman with very…singular tastes in the sheets library, they’ve helpfully provided an e-book that you can gift your mom with pride. It’s a romance novel starring everyone’s favorite oiled-up, swashbuckling hero. The only, the oily, the very sexy Colonel Sanders.

Attend:

