KFC’s Beloved Zinger Sandwich Is Finally Hitting US Soil

KFC

KFC fans, your wish has finally been granted. Yum Brands — doing its best impression of Sinbad in that early 90s genie movie that he definitely made — has decided to bring one of its classic international sandwiches to the US market. The Zinger has landed and it only took 33 years to get here. That’s a pretty long time to wait for a sandwich. It’d better be worth it.

This isn’t the first sandwich to be added to the KFC menu. If you didn’t know it already, the fried chicken chain actually already has two chicken sandwiches ready for your rabid consumption. They are the fairly underwhelming Double Crunch and Chicken Littles. Neither of those sandwiches carries the same excitement as The Zinger.

Take a casual look at Twitter and you’ll find Nintendo Classic level fast food fanaticism for this sandwich in other parts of the globe.

The #KFCzinger is delish, might make me actually walk into one of their restaurants this summer…😋 — Jalissa Mendoza (@blueluna4jam) April 17, 2017