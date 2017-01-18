Watch A Massive Great White Shark Circle This Kite Surfer

As humans, we believe that we are the top of the food chain. We build massive, sprawling cities and sleep in our beds blissfully unaware of the dangers right outside of our windows. We have no fear of animals bursting through our walls to devour us. There are no predators more dominant than humans. At least as long as we stay on dry land.

The ocean is a different story. Everything is thrown out the window when we dip our toes into the sea.

It’s dark and cold and bottomless and… scary as hell. The vast, dark oceans are still mostly a mystery and hide some of the most ferocious, nightmarish creatures to ever exist on earth. And they really aren’t afraid to show us that they exist.