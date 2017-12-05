A Newspaper’s Former Writers Are Leading A Boycott Of Its Food Events

Being fired is never a pleasant experience. Fry cook or professional basketball coach — it’s often humiliating and scary, even when it’s properly handled. And when you get fired out of nowhere? Well, that’s a whole lot worse.

Let’s back up and give this some context. Respected indie newspaper LA Weekly was bought last week by a mysterious set of backers named Semanal Media. The first thing they did once they had control was fire pretty much everybody, which the paper’s suddenly former editor-in-chief compared to the Red Wedding. This, in of itself, is a lousy thing to do, but unfortunately not uncommon in our upheaval-ready media landscape.

But as bad as this sounds, it gets worse: LA Weekly put out a call for “contributors” who wouldn’t be paid — not a great look when your new editor-in-chief calls himself a “free market enthusiast” — kicking off a weekend of scorn and apparently taking the new owners aback:

Which brings us to the fact that LA Weekly runs several food events around the city, most of which work on the back of restaurants, who trade free food and drink for the invaluable advertising that comes from people showing up to the events. The problem is that word that LA Weekly is under new management is just spreading, so former LA Weekly writers, led by Jeff Weiss are rallying to let them know:

