You Can Finally Learn How To Make The Ratatouille From ‘Ratatouille’

03.02.17 2 hours ago

Pixar

Your favorite YouTube chef Andrew Rea (AKA Binging With Babish) is back with a new how-to video. Last week, the internet phenomenon participated in a Reddit AMA. He asked fans to vote on his next video and they picked the ratatouille from the 2007 Pixar, animated movie of the same name. If you didn’t already know, the name is an obvious play on words because the main character of the film is a rat named Remy (voiced by Patton Oswalt) as well as the food that human chef Linguini (voiced by Lou Romano) makes for restaurant critic Anton Ego (voiced by Peter O’Toole) in the climactic scene. This is pretty much the plot of the movie. But, if you haven’t seen it and you enjoy Patton Oswalt, it’s definitely worth a watch.

For those who don’t know what Ratatouille is or didn’t see the movie, it’s a stewed vegetable dish that originated in France (Nice to be exact). It consists of sautéed tomatoes, onions, garlic, eggplant, fennel, bell peppers and various other herbs and spices. Technically, chef Linguini doesn’t even really make ratatouille to impress food critic though. He really makes a similar dish called confit byaldi. Rea refers to this as, “a modern spin on ratatouille”. It looks the same to us, but we aren’t competing on Top Chef any time soon.

