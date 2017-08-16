LeBron James Is Sure To Cosign These Angel Hair Pasta Recipes

Yesterday LeBron James dropped a brief, yet concise food rant on the world with a single tweet about angel hair pasta. James was replying to a tweet by Cuffsthelegend decrying angel hair being used in his “spaghetti.” Beyond the fact that spaghetti is a pasta that can be sauced in a million different ways, angel hair is a bit of a temperamental noodle choice — so… fair enough.

King James cosigned the tweet by throwing all angel hair pasta under the bus for being too “soupy” when used in “spaghetti” (we assume he means a bolognese, and in that case, he’s right — a good bol needs a thicker noodle for sauce absorbtion).

Angel hair — capelli d’angelo in Italy — is a fine pasta that needs a deft hand and light touch. It’s easily overcooked due to the tininess of its diameter. It’s easily over-sauced, too (see: LeBron’s “soupy” complaint). Which is why heavy sauces like Bolognese or Carbonara should be avoided, mostly.

Simple sauces will win the day here: Add a small tablespoon of Pomodoro (tomato) sauce to a pan, toss the angel hair in it, roll on a serving fork onto a plate, shave some parmesan over the top, and garnish with fresh Genovese basil, extra virgin olive oil, and coarse sea salt. Done and dope! We really need to hire LeBron a new chef! #LeBronJamesNeedsANewChef #MePlease?

Anyway, we thought we’d tempt LeBron with a few angel hair pasta dishes that transcend the over-saucing travesty that makes for a “soupy” plate of noodles. Oh, and we threw an actual soup in just for good measure. Mr. James, we ask that you give angel hair at least one more try.

Les Amis: le caviar – cold angel hair pasta balanced with kombu, caviar & truffle

A post shared by Charles Food Adventures (@charlesfoodadventures) on

