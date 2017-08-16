Instagram/Uproxx

Yesterday LeBron James dropped a brief, yet concise food rant on the world with a single tweet about angel hair pasta. James was replying to a tweet by Cuffsthelegend decrying angel hair being used in his “spaghetti.” Beyond the fact that spaghetti is a pasta that can be sauced in a million different ways, angel hair is a bit of a temperamental noodle choice — so… fair enough.

King James cosigned the tweet by throwing all angel hair pasta under the bus for being too “soupy” when used in “spaghetti” (we assume he means a bolognese, and in that case, he’s right — a good bol needs a thicker noodle for sauce absorbtion).

if she uses angel hair noodles for her Spaghetti leave her house immediately 🏃🏽🏃🏽🏃🏽 — 73-9 and they LIED (@CuffsTheLegend) August 14, 2017

ASAP!!!! Way to soupy if u use those noddles. No substance at all. 🗑 https://t.co/GYXfn86Xy8 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 14, 2017

Angel hair — capelli d’angelo in Italy — is a fine pasta that needs a deft hand and light touch. It’s easily overcooked due to the tininess of its diameter. It’s easily over-sauced, too (see: LeBron’s “soupy” complaint). Which is why heavy sauces like Bolognese or Carbonara should be avoided, mostly.

Simple sauces will win the day here: Add a small tablespoon of Pomodoro (tomato) sauce to a pan, toss the angel hair in it, roll on a serving fork onto a plate, shave some parmesan over the top, and garnish with fresh Genovese basil, extra virgin olive oil, and coarse sea salt. Done and dope! We really need to hire LeBron a new chef! #LeBronJamesNeedsANewChef #MePlease?

Anyway, we thought we’d tempt LeBron with a few angel hair pasta dishes that transcend the over-saucing travesty that makes for a “soupy” plate of noodles. Oh, and we threw an actual soup in just for good measure. Mr. James, we ask that you give angel hair at least one more try.