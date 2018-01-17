Unsplash

There are so many scenarios that lead to sex. There are drunken bar hook-ups, romantic dates, and excellent study sessions. Sometimes all you need is the right eye contact and a good conversation. But, in far too few of these cases do these conversations include issues of boundaries and consent before clothes get ripped off. This lack of communication can lead to your standard incompatible, bad sex. But, on a larger level it can lead to unenthusiastic coerced sex or straight up rape.

Increasing media coverage and a lot of unhappy people scarred by such interactions are rightfully pushing for a productive discussion on consent. It’s an important topic and needs to be addressed on macro and micro levels.

One proposed solution comes via a controversial new app hoping to use legally binding contracts to protect people against non-consensual sex, STD transmission, and revenge porn. Currently just a concept, creators are aiming to release an app on iOS and Android that lets partners create a Live Contract — which is legally binding — detailing their approval and disapproval of sexual activities.

LegalFling, the brainchild of Dutch firm LegalThings, hopes to create a vehicle for explicit consent before partners enter into a physical relationship. In addition to consenting to “sexual intercourse,” the app will also let users create a list of do’s and don’ts based on their personal preferences and offer approval for photos and videos to be taken during the act. The designers also anticipate sections that allow for a user to disclose the status of their sexual health, consent to sex without a condom, and gauge their comfort with BDSM and dirty talk.

LiveFling

This sounds like something that is most useful for people who don’t know each other or have never spoken and are aiming to keep that going. Viva la one-night stand! But the designers assert it is useful at any stage, and thus you can add an unlimited duration to your contract, keeping all your agreements in place indefinitely.