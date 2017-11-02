Lego House

Airbnb has created a situation where we can travel and still feel like locals — an extra layer of depth that you rarely find at hotels or hostels. Clearly the brand knows it has the attention of the youth movement, so they’ve started building out experiences that cater various niches (and offering guides-for-hire). With various brand partners, they’ve also given away sleepovers in places like Taco Bell, the Guinness Storehouse, and even record stores — to entice us further and further afield with truly unique experiences.

While those spots have made our music, beer, and taco dreams come to life, Airbnb just took it up another notch. Their latest contest offers one, brick-filled night in the famed Lego House in Denmark where all your nostalgic Lego dreams can come true. And you can even bring three of your closest friends.

Lego House

The Lego House is a 130,000 square foot temple to all things Lego. There are over 25 million bricks on site and, yes, everything is made out of Lego. You’ll sleep on a Lego bed, lounge under a Lego waterfall, and eat in a Lego Kitchen. There’s even a Lego molding machine so you can make your own Legos. Luckily, they provide you with Lego proof slippers because no one wants to step on any Legos. That’s the worst.

Airbnb’s contest just started and runs until November 16th. All you have to do is head over to Airbnb’s website and submit an idea for what you’d build if you had all the Legos in the world. That’s it! The winner will be selected by a team of Legos’ finest and that person and three friends or family will get travel to and from Denmark with meals and accommodation for two days.

Seriously, that’s a once-in-a-lifetime weekend right there.