Brazilian-born Leticia Bufoni is probably the most badass person you’ll read about today. She took up skateboarding at age 9 and by 14 she’d convinced her father to let her stay in Los Angeles after competing at the X-games, to pursue the sport professionally. Since then, things have gone shockingly well. Bufoni’s got the Summer X Games golds, the Nike endorsement, and the famous friends. This year, she became the first female skater to score a Beats by Dre campaign.

We talked to Leticia about her pump up playlists, how all the “first female to x” titles make her feel, the insane workout regimen she follows, and what it’s like to prep for the Olympics.

Last night was tight! 🥈@sls Congrats to all the ladies 💜 Ontem foi iradoooo! parabéns p/ todas as meninas que representaram muito bem. @gopro A post shared by Leticia Bufoni (@leticiabufoni) on Sep 16, 2017 at 4:46pm PDT

How did skating become a part of your life, and when did you know you wanted it to be your career?

I was kid in Brazil, and I was into soccer. Some friends introduced me to it and once I got on the board I fell in love with it and never wanted to stop. My dad didn’t take me seriously at first, but I eventually convinced him and he ultimately supported me. When I had the chance to come to LA to compete in X Games in 2007 he came with me and finally understood my passion for skateboarding.

After that, we made the decision for me to stay in LA and pursue a career in skateboarding. At 14, it was a huge risk and a big step in my life. Looking back, I’m thankful that my family let me chase after my dream.