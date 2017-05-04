Open Road Films

A few years ago, I went to this brunch restaurant in West Hollywood. There was a line half way down the block with a wait of 1-2 hours. So my husband and I were gearing up for the long haul. I went to put my name in for a table but before I even started talking the host greeted me enthusiastically. “You haven’t been here in awhile!” he said. Then he immediately brought us to a table and told us to enjoy the meal.

I had never been to that restaurant in my life.

To this day I don’t know who he mistook me for*, but walking right into a busy restaurant and being whisked away from the line to a VIP table was AWESOME. Celebs get so many perks that us regular people rarely get to experience. It’s insane that the people who probably need free clothes and meals the least get showered with free stuff.

I may get annoyed that celebs get so many free perks, but when it comes to Liam Neeson, I guess I can get behind it (Both because he’s awesome and because we’re all a little bit afraid of him. TAKE OUR SANDWICHES LIAM, JUST DON’T HURT US).

A Vancouver restaurant was recently surprised when Liam Neeson showed up at their establishment to take what was his. Neeson was in the area shooting for his new movie, Hard Powder (And yes it’s a movie about his character getting revenge on a drug cartel after his son is murdered. “Revenge Murder” is listed on Neeson’s resume under “special skills” at this point), and so, excited employees at Big Star Sandwich wrote an invitation for Neeson to visit them. They wrote, “Liam Neeson eats for free” on one side of the sandwich sign they keep outside their store and “Come in and get Taken away by our sandwiches” on the other. (I would have preferred a nod to his best movie with a “Love Actually is in our sandwiches” but whatever, no one ever asks me.)