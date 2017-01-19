This Dream Job Will Pay You To Live In A Lighthouse In Tasmania

Shutterstock

The 9-5 grind can get pretty rough. Sometimes it seems like every day is the same. You wake up, shower, choke down breakfast, go to work for what feels like an eternity, come home, fall into bed and repeat until eternity. Or so it seems until you read about people taking vans and boats and trains all over the place for years at a time.

Point being, sometimes the crushing weight of daily life makes you wish you could just leave and never come back. Just sell all of your earthly possessions, end your apartment lease, and move to another country. Can you imagine the rush that you’d get from leaving all of your unnecessary gadgets and clothing behind and starting over?

And we aren’t just talking about a move to London, Madrid or even Reykjavik. Go further. How about becoming the caretaker for a whole island? That sounds pretty awesome, right? If only you could really do that. Well, you can. In Tasmania of all places.