Tiny Houses Fighting Homelessness - UPROXX Reports

Living Comfortably In A Storage Unit Is Entirely Possible, So Allow One Man To Show You How He Did It

Author Profile Picture
Editor
01.13.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

The end of times may very well be nearly upon us, so if you’re already thinking of, uh, alternative living solutions, one man is here to help! The guy, who goes by 007craft on YouTube, built an entire living space in a 10 foot by 10 foot by six foot storage unit — not out of a fear of the apocalypse, but because he had just come back from a hiking trip to the Pacific Crest Trail and found himself homeless.

As you can see in the above video he made to document his storage unit abode, which he lived in for two months, this guy thought of everything. Of course, the entire crux of his plan rested on routing electrical power to his unit, which he stealthily accomplished with a long extension cord plugged in down the hall. From there, it was just a matter of equipping the unit with everything he needed to live, as he details in the video’s description.

Still super small, I managed to build shelves and organize it in a way where everything is accessible. But why stop there! I decided to build shelves and a water system and setup my actual apartment so I could live there. I was moving in! I ended up living in the unit for around 2 months. I only spent around $100 making the space as efficient as I did, mostly because I already owned so much hardware. The cost of rent on my unit was $205 a month (which included insurance). A bargain, considering an apartment in the area was $1000+ a month.

With the tiny houses movement gaining momentum, at the very least this video can perhaps provide inspiration on how to downgrade and minimize in your own life.

TAGSsurvivaliststiny houses
Author Profile Picture
Stacey lives in West Philadelphia where she enjoyed brief internet fame for live tweeting her neighbor having sex.

Around The Web

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 day ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 1 day ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 5 days ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 3 weeks ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP