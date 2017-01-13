Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The end of times may very well be nearly upon us, so if you’re already thinking of, uh, alternative living solutions, one man is here to help! The guy, who goes by 007craft on YouTube, built an entire living space in a 10 foot by 10 foot by six foot storage unit — not out of a fear of the apocalypse, but because he had just come back from a hiking trip to the Pacific Crest Trail and found himself homeless.

As you can see in the above video he made to document his storage unit abode, which he lived in for two months, this guy thought of everything. Of course, the entire crux of his plan rested on routing electrical power to his unit, which he stealthily accomplished with a long extension cord plugged in down the hall. From there, it was just a matter of equipping the unit with everything he needed to live, as he details in the video’s description.

Still super small, I managed to build shelves and organize it in a way where everything is accessible. But why stop there! I decided to build shelves and a water system and setup my actual apartment so I could live there. I was moving in! I ended up living in the unit for around 2 months. I only spent around $100 making the space as efficient as I did, mostly because I already owned so much hardware. The cost of rent on my unit was $205 a month (which included insurance). A bargain, considering an apartment in the area was $1000+ a month.

With the tiny houses movement gaining momentum, at the very least this video can perhaps provide inspiration on how to downgrade and minimize in your own life.