Opening a restaurant is a hard. So hard it’ll add a fair amount of grey hair to your head. Opening up a chain of restaurants means a lot of grey hair. You can’t be in two (or five) places at once. You have to rely on your staff — trusting that they share your ideals and work ethic. Then you hope for the best. Chefs Roy Choi and Daniel Patterson have a lot of restaurants and food trucks. They’re bankable commodities in the food world.
Instead of cashing in their hard-earned chips on more celebrity and fancier restos, they took their mettle to the world of fast food at affordable prices. The goal was good food at a good price for low-income neighborhoods, a fast food chain for the 21st century called LocoL.
Any food critic worth her or his salt (hah) should be able to review within the context of the restaurant. I don’t have a problem with sophisticated reviewers trying out fast food. Especially with the LocoL pedigree. What would be interesting is to put the “how” of the food with the review. How is the chili made? What is the process for making the nuggets? How does this compare with national/global chains? To me that establishes a better framework for judgment.
Of course sometimes a dry chicken nugget is just a dry chicken nugget…..
Yeah, I’m gathering it falls more to the staffs newness of the location and getting used to making the food. All the reviews from the Watts store seem to be fairly positive.
“Before you write that restaurant review ask yourself: Is it necessary? Is it true? Is it kind?” is the most asinine ‘safe place’ mentality comment I’ve seen in recent memory. Yes the review should be true, but necessary? That’s up to the reviewer. Kind? GTFO with that.
Yup. Why would it have to be kind? Also no review is necessary. This whole thing confuses me. I don’t really care for this business model and a critic has the right to like review any eatery. This whole article seems to be filled with nonsense