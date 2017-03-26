Lyft

The PR struggle for Uber has had the opposite effect on their rival Lyft. Learning from the other company’s mistakes or just choosing to do what they feel is right, Lyft is building itself as the sensible and controversy free alternative to Uber. That doesn’t mean it’s true, of course, but it does mean that the company is seeing a boost in their public relations and want to keep riding the wave of positivity.

That’s where their new policy comes into play, giving users of the ride-sharing app a chance to use their money to donate to a charity.