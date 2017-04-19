Is Your Food Fake?

Here’s How To Make The Most Iconic Food From ‘South Park’

04.19.17 1 hour ago

Comedy Central/Youtube/Uproxx

Just like he did with the food of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, everyone’s favorite internet chef Binging With Babish (aka Andrew Rea) is back to take on the most memorable food from South Park. And, no, it’s not Cheesy Poofs. This time, he’s taking on “Chef’s Chocolate Salty Balls,” “Cartman’s Chili,” and “Randy’s Frittata.”

