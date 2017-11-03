A Superstar Bartender Shows Us How To Make ‘The Sophia’

Tanya Cohn/Uproxx

The internet is (literally) saturated with cocktails, cocktail recipes, and cocktail photos. The magic of the internet means that everything you’d ever want to know about Gin & Tonics, Manhattans, and Sidecars are just a few clicks away. But, what happens when you scroll up to your favorite cocktail and then actually try to make it at home? After you follow the written directions, it might taste similar to the same drink you’d order in a bar and it might even sort of resemble it. But, the odds are it won’t be amazing and that’s because in order to really make the drink the way the bartender intended is to see it made step-by-step in high-resolution photos.

In this series, we are going to find cocktails from bartenders all across the country and then get them to make the drinks step-by-step from start to finish.

This week’s bartender is Rome native Damiano Coren from Macao Trading Co. in New York City with his cocktail “Sophia” — made with Galliano L’Aperitivo, orange juice, almond syrup, lemon juice, and prosecco. It’s perfect for holiday entertaining. Make this for your Thanksgiving guests and they are less likely to stand around the kitchen bothering you while you finish dinner.

Sophia Tanya Cohn

Ingredients:

1 oz. Galliano L’Aperitivo

1 ½ oz. fresh orange juice

¼ oz. almond syrup

¼ oz. fresh lemon juice

Top with prosecco

1. In a shaker pour all the ingredients besides the prosecco Step-by-step instructions: