The Internet was abuzz this week when Cartoon Network decided to forego it’s usual April Fools Day shenanigans and randomly drop a new episode of Rick and Morty (even though the new season won’t air until this summer). Fans were thrilled to be treated to an unexpected episode, but one food item mentioned on the show was trending on social media: McDonald’s Mulan Szechuan Sauce.

If you’re unfamiliar with this sweet elixir, it was made as a promotion for the Disney movie Mulan back in 1998. Due to its reference in the show, fans took to various forms of social media to ask the burger chain to bring back the spicy sauce. It may seem like this request has fallen on deaf ears because McDonald’s hasn’t decided to rerelease it upon the eager masses (or have they?). But, someone is listening.

Your favorite YouTube chef is on the case. In his most recent how-to video Andrew Rea (AKA Binging With Babish) decided to make his own version of the beloved dipping sauce. He even termed it “an internet emergency.” Fans of the original sauce should note that Rea doesn’t actually have any idea what the sauce tasted like. He is merely guessing as to what it might taste like based on what he’s been able to gather.