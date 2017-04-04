Everything To Love About 'Rick and Morty'

Here’s Your Tutorial For Making The Mulan Szechuan Sauce From ‘Rick And Morty’

#Cartoon Network #TV
04.04.17 1 hour ago

YouTube/Andrew Rea

The Internet was abuzz this week when Cartoon Network decided to forego it’s usual April Fools Day shenanigans and randomly drop a new episode of Rick and Morty (even though the new season won’t air until this summer). Fans were thrilled to be treated to an unexpected episode, but one food item mentioned on the show was trending on social media: McDonald’s Mulan Szechuan Sauce.

If you’re unfamiliar with this sweet elixir, it was made as a promotion for the Disney movie Mulan back in 1998. Due to its reference in the show, fans took to various forms of social media to ask the burger chain to bring back the spicy sauce. It may seem like this request has fallen on deaf ears because McDonald’s hasn’t decided to rerelease it upon the eager masses (or have they?). But, someone is listening.

Your favorite YouTube chef is on the case. In his most recent how-to video Andrew Rea (AKA Binging With Babish) decided to make his own version of the beloved dipping sauce. He even termed it “an internet emergency.” Fans of the original sauce should note that Rea doesn’t actually have any idea what the sauce tasted like. He is merely guessing as to what it might taste like based on what he’s been able to gather.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cartoon Network#TV
TAGSCartoon NetworkFOODlifeMCDONALDSMULANRICK AND MORTYTV
The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

03.30.17 5 days ago 8 Comments
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 3 weeks ago 8 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 3 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP