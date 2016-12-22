This Guy Went Fishing And Caught The 3,000 Pound Shark From ‘JAWS’

You know what’s fun? Going out on a boat, getting drunk, and pretending to catch some fish when all you really want to be doing is taking a nap and talking some sh*t with your friends. You know what’s even more fun? Coming back from your fishing adventure with the story of how you accidentally hooked a 3,000 pound shark that’s straight out of a horror movie and even more terrifying than the terrible monsters of the deep we saw earlier this week. And you know what’s even more fun than that? That a Hilton Head (South Carolina) fisherman gets to claim exactly that, because he just tagged and released a Great White the likes of which haven’t been seen before (at least not on his boat!).
Bro Bible reports that the shark, which we’ll show you below and which will terrify you (so get ready), isn’t the first shark that Outcast Sport Fishing got this month. In fact, they hooked two sharks on the day that they caught the Great White, but, unfortunately, were only able to get a meet-and-greet with the big guy. That’s actually fine. Who needs to hang out with more than one shark per day? It sounds like it would be a little excessive.
One of the few things I agree with here: let the sharks do their thing. Having said that, they should not be demonized (they’re not monsters, far from it actually) and people need to understand the reasons for which this notion has been perpetuated for so long. The very author of Jaws (Peter Benchley) regretted casting the great white in such a negative light and were he alive he would say that great whites are not deserving of such a moniker. As such, though I know this goes against the media’s “holy shit, look at the size of the teeth on this mother!” zeal, it’d be nice to just once see a media outlet try to strike a balance between clickbait and education.
The shark swims under the motor to cut the line, not to injure itself. That means it’s been hooked before and figured out how to get away.