Renegade Restaurant Locol Hopes To Change Fast Food Forever

A Man Is Suing Del Taco After Claiming That Eating The Chain’s Food Put Him Into A Coma

12.24.16 18 hours ago

Getty Image

Everyone feels the inevitable food coma after participating in some delicious gorging, but one man reportedly got into a real one after eating Del Taco. A man in California has sued the chain, claiming eating the food put him into a coma, as reported by TMZ.

Any regular taco consumer will have their bouts of indigestion or heartburn, but being put into a coma because of one’s love of tacos seems a bit odd. Yet that appears to be the case for an Orange County man who ate two tacos and a quesadilla from the restaurant chain. The 57-year-old alleges after he consumed his meal, he proceeded to vomit it all up and was in tremendous pain for days afterward, causing his esophagus to bleed. He was then raced to the ER, placed in the ICU and “slipped into a coma” for three days.

TAGSDEL TACOLAWSUITrestaurantTACOS

Around The Web

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 days ago 10 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago 26 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 4 weeks ago 25 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP