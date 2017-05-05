OPUS

A fun reminder: Rich people — they’re literally nothing like us. And if you need more evidence, you need to look no further than this movie trailer for a $100 million mansion that just dropped. A movie trailer. For a house. When most of us are renting (or even buying), we’re lucky to get a few pictures and maybe a cookie while on the tour. Rich people? They need customized soundtracks and people dipping themselves in gold paint before they’ll even look at a square footage.