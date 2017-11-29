This Map Of Most Popular Christmas Candy By State Will Give Us Something To Argue Over Beside The Fire

With Thanksgiving over and our bellies full, it is officially Christmas season. Which means: twinkly lights, trees, eggnog, your grandma’s homemade peppermint bark — which you and all your cousins will fight over. It’s a season for giving and, in the words of Buddy the Elf, “Candy, candy canes, candy corn.”

According to Candystore.com’s rankings of the most popular Christmas candy in the U.S., much of the country prefers candy that you can get year-round instead of, you know, actual Christmas candy. The wholesaler predicts that American consumers will spend a whopping $1.93 billion on candy for the upcoming holiday, and, using a survey of 50,000 people, they broke down which candies each state prefers. Some of the most popular candies ranged from mini Reese’s cups to Skittles to Starburst. Some states preferred seasonal treats like candy canes, peppermint bark, or reindeer corn.

These rankings have raised so many questions, #1 being, “Skittles and Starburst are Christmas candy?” Also, “What the hell is reindeer corn?” Don’t get it twisted: We’re all for eating Skittles year-round, so long as we’re talking lime instead of green apple, but it screams more year-round-binge than jolly-St.-Nick.

But some states haven’t lost sight about what the holiday is all about: Sneaking mini candy canes off of your aunt’s Christmas tree until you spoil your dinner.

Source: CandyStore.com

