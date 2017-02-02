Getty / Uproxx

Marcus Samuelsson is one of the most exciting and enthusiastic chefs in the US, but he wasn’t born here. He left his homeland of Ethiopia as a child, when a civil war erupted in 1974, and was adopted by a family in Sweden, later attending culinary school there. After short stints at restaurants in Sweden and Austria, Samuelsson came to the states in 1991. At only 24 years-old, he became the chef at Auquavit in New York. That same year, he won a James Beard Award as the best chef in New York City.

Since then, the proud immigrant has gone on to author multiple cookbooks and open restaurants all over the world. This includes the lauded Red Rooster Harlem and the recently opened MARCUS at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland. He’s also a TV star — serving as a judge on Chopped and a guest on a countless array of cooking shows.

This week, Samuelsson was kind of enough to sit down with us to answer a few questions about his newest restaurant endeavor, the importance of immigrants in the restaurant business, and the idea of the “celebrity chef.”