Earlier this week, the 4,993 people who consider Iron Chef Gauntlet contestant and restaurateur Jason Dady a friend on Facebook were treated to a saucy bit of vaguebooking. According to his post, a celebrity called his San Antonio restaurant Range looking to trade their social media pull for a free meal. The celeb (or more likely a rep of the celeb) called the restaurant and claimed: “We’ll put you on the map.” When Dady declined, the phone was hung up immediately and he was left holding the line.

Clearly rankled, the chef turned to his friends and fans to share the tale but kept the celeb anonymous. Obviously, the respondents to his post demanded he name names. He teased followers, saying he would reveal the nefarious social media influencer if the post got 1,000 likes (right now, it’s at 1.6 thousand).

When he hit 1k, he gave the people what they wanted: an A.C. Slater gif.

Facebook/Jason Dady

A few bold recon experts saw a different Instagram post from Mario Lopez and it all made sense pretty quickly: