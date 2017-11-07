Mark Hoppus Of Blink-182 Might Have Outed Taco Bell’s Next Big Idea

11.06.17

Getty Image

Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 is not the hero we deserve, but his is the hero we needed. His nighttime munchies may have sparked Taco Bell to announce their next big thing:

While Taco Bell’s reply was suggestive of the restaurant’s putting french fries on the menu, it’s also a little scary because we can’t be sure if they’re fangirling over Hoppus’s acknowledgement, being petty because Hoppus praised Del Taco over the Bell, or really getting ready to bless us with french fries. We do, however, know that Taco Bell was testing out two types of nacho fries in select locations earlier this year. The first test item was fries served with nacho cheese sauce, which they’re calling Nacho Fries, and the second item, the Nacho Fries Bell Grande, came with double the amount of fries as the Nacho Fries, and was loaded with ground beef, sour cream, pico de gallo, and nacho cheese on top of a bed of fries.

If this T-Bell poutine doesn’t do it for you, there’s also been one restaurant selling plain ol’ no-frills french fries, as well.

So far, only West Virginia and Bakersfield, Calif. have seen the fries in real life. We’re hoping this changes soon and the fries — in whichever form — become a normal feature at Taco Bell restaurants nationwide, turning our run for the border into a sprint.

It may not seem like a big deal to many that such an icon would inadvertently announce french fries at Taco Bell, and while we appreciate all the songs Hoppus and the band gave us, this is arguably one of the most important contributions he’s had to our generation. It may be about the huge hits for some, but for us, it’s all the small things.

