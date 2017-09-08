Eat Chocolate For A Cause: Mars Has Pledged $1 Billion To Fight Climate Change

#Sustainable Food #Science #Food
Life Writer
09.07.17

Uproxx

Mars wants to save our planet. The company is a behemoth, raking in over $35 billion a year — across brands like Snickers, Skittles, Uncle Ben’s, and Pedigree pet food. Now, the company has gone “all in” on reducing their carbon footprint by 2/3 by 2050, in accordance with the settled climate science community’s consensus and recommendations. To chase this goal, Mars is setting aside $1 billion to invest in completely overhauling the company from top to bottom. They’ll be investing in a program called Sustainable In A Generation. The docket will focus on renewable energy, sustainable and ethical farming, and cross industry action groups to get other major corporations on the road to a sustainable future.

Barry Parkin, Mars’ chief sustainability officer, told Business Insider that Mars, Inc.’s move was based on the company’s frustration with the speed in which the United States is acting on climate change in the face of unassailable scientific evidence. Mars, of course, is hugely reliant on the developing world’s agriculture and society. So, supporting communities in high-risk climate change areas is of paramount importance to the company’s plans. “Climate science says many of those [farmers] are going to be challenged as the world gets warmer. We care about this both on a societal level but also on a business level,” Parkin reported. He continues, “It’s time for companies to accelerate their game and work together, and work together with governments and civil society. This is a world issue, and it requires all actors to work together.”

It’s heartening to see a major corporation take steps to address real issues instead of talking the ‘Old Man Yelling At Cloud‘ meme approach that most of the right and especiallythe far-right is taking. Mars has an uphill battle as Trump’s administration is literally removing science from government institutions and pundits are calling real life hurricanes left-wing conspiracies. But, when 2020 comes around, at least Mars, Inc. will be ahead of the game instead of trying to play catch up with the rest of the world.

(Via Business Insider)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Sustainable Food#Science#Food
TAGSCANDYCHOCOLATECLIMATE CHANGEFOODMARS CANDYsciencesustainable foodsweet treats

What Unites Us

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 7 hours ago 4 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 days ago 3 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 2 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP