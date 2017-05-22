Breaking Down The Cost Of Dev’s ‘Master Of None’ Summer In Italy

Netflix

Season two of Aziz Ansari and Alan Young’s Master of None has been at the center of the pop culture zeitgeist for almost two weeks now. The season has been lauded for its takes on 21st century dating, multiculturalism, and ethics — and deservedly so. The show starts off with Dev living a pretty idyllic life in Italy with morning commute on a vintage bike, a job making pasta, and plenty of friends (who also rarely have to endure work) to eat with in Modena, Italy.

Throughout our binging, one question that kept popping up was “OhmigodhowdoImovetoItalyrightfuckingnowandlivethereforeverandeverandhowmuchmoneywithitcost?” Because seriously, who out there doesn’t want to spend a summer living in Modena, eating some of the best food in the world, and flirting with beautiful people?

So, here it is. This is how much Dev’s summer in Italy cost. Basically. There may well be other expenses that we don’t see. We do meet Dev at the end of his stay when he’s ready to spend extra cash for his birthday and ticking a few items off the ol’ bucket list. So, let’s just pretend he was a little more frugal in the first months of his stay.

Travel

First, there’s the flight. A flight for this summer (June 1-August 31) to Bologna from New York will set you back $867 right now. From there, it’s a short train ride up to Modena that costs about €4. That flight is the biggest expense by far.

Alternately (and probably wiser) get the cheapest flight you can find to Europe and take a longer train ride. After all, trains in Europe are a typical — and deeply enjoyable — mode of seeing the countryside.

Now, let’s dive into the fun stuff.