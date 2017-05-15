The Best NYC Restaurants Featured In Season 2 Of ‘Master Of None’

Netflix

Much like his real-life counterpart, Aziz Ansari, food is of special importance to Dev Shaw — the 30-something hero at the center of Netflix’s Master of None. For Dev, exploring restaurants and geeking out over food are part of a commitment to curating a life full of flavor. It’s a passion that bleeds into every conversation.

With Master of None‘s second season scoring wildly enthusiastic reviews, all of which mention the food, we thought we’d offer a rundown of some of the best restaurants that play an important role in the second season.

The Four Horsemen

open for daytime noshing from 1pm 🍲🍺🍾 A post shared by the four horsemen (@fourhorsemenbk) on Mar 19, 2017 at 8:49am PDT

Co-owned by LCD Soundsystem founder James Murphy, along with his wife Christina Topsøe, The Four Horsemen was designed with the acoustics of a recording studio, making it an inviting spot for first dates. It features an ample selection of wine, beer and even coffee, along with a veggie-friendly menu — though there are plenty of meat options. You can try your luck by walking in, or you can make reservations online up to 30 days in advance.

As an added bonus, if your party has six or more people, you’re treated to a special menu designed to accommodate large groups.