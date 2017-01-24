Your Dream Of Bringing Big Mac Sauce Home Is Coming True This Week

McDonald

If you’ve ever eaten a Big Mac, you know that there’s only one thing that makes it special and cool and very delicious: the sauce. Yeah, the meat and whatever the big clown at the golden arches does to the pickles to make them so delicious are great, but it’s the sauce that brings it all together. We’ve been wanting to bring it home for ages and now we finally can! This week, McDonald’s will be giving away 10,000 bottles of the stuff, turning your dreams of going home and taking a bath in special sauce into a beigish-red-pink (you see pink?) reality.

The giveaway is timed with the launch of McDonald’s revamped Big Mac which needed a little bit of a tune-up after it was discovered that millennials don’t really like the sandwich as much as McDonald’s would have liked.