Take The Classic McNugget Up A Notch With This Cheffed-Up Recipe

#DIY
03.09.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets are a hallmark of a childhood well spent. There are few things better than a little golden nugget (always perfectly fried) dipped in that little sauce tub of BBQ or honey mustard or sweet chili. Hell, they were even good dipped in ketchup.

Alas, McNuggets have taken a few hits recently, with people erroneously reporting that the chicken is pink slime. That myth was so widely circulated that McDonald’s made a short video a few years back that showed us all exactly how each McNugget is made — a smart, necessary move by them. They also started using cleaner, better chicken in their tender morsels.

Still, McNuggets aren’t exactly gourmet — so I’ve taken upon myself to make McDonald’s food at home once again. Here’s my recipe:

Zach Johnston

TOPICS#DIY
TAGSchicken mcnuggetsDIYFOODMCDONALDSMcNuggetsrecipes
