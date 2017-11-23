McDonald

Well, it finally happened. We managed to eat all the chicken strips and America’s golden aches sporting fast food giant can’t keep up with the demand. Just as Nostradamus foretold!

Business Insider reports that the new Buttermilk Crispy Tenders from McDonald’s have been much more popular than the company anticipated. So much so McDonald’s has shared that their franchises will stop selling the tenders for a stretch and see the menu item return in the future with a replenished stock. Seeing as the strips have been completely cleaned out at a number of locations, that news might come as a colossal bummer to customers chain eating tenders.

“Because demand far surpassed our expectations, we will soon take a brief break from serving them at our restaurants,” said McDonald’s in a statement provided to Business Insider. “By the end of next month, however, our craveable and delicious tenders will be back and available for everyone’s enjoyment.”

That’s the silver lining to the great tender menu disappearance of 2017. The strips return in December with McDonald’s now having a proper idea of how much tender demand is out there and hopefully that cancels out anything like the Rick & Morty fan meltdowns that happened over October’s Szechuan sauce outage.

(Via Business Insider)