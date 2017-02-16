Shutterstock/UPROXX

Today, people all across the country are protesting Donald Trump’s stances on immigration. Protestors are staying away from work and school, not shopping, and marching on the capitol to make it clear that immigrants are a vital part of the American economy. Across the nation, hundreds of restaurants and other businesses have closed (see our list here) and now one unlikely ally has joined them. McDonald’s locations are spontaneously closing down in solidarity.

Business Insider reports that McDonald’s locations in states including New jersey and Oklahoma have shut down. It’s not yet clear whether the closures have to do with the franchise owners’ standing with the “A Day Without An Immigrant” protestors or whether they were forced to shutter due to workers striking, but the reactions have been flying on social media, where users have expressed everything from support to annoyance.

(Folks, err on the side of support please. You can have a McFlurry tomorrow.)