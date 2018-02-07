McDonald

McDonald’s is wishing everyone a very happy Valentine’s Day…in the most bizarre way imaginable. As a sort of celebration of the three Big Mac sizes — the Grand Big Mac, the Big Mac, and the Mac Jr. — the fast food restaurant is giving away an 18-karat gold, stackable “Bling Mac” ring to one lucky winner. The ring is made of seven individual tiers of diamonds and gems representing the ingredients of the Big Mac, including champagne diamonds for its two all-beef patties, lettuce, pickles, and onions made from tsavorite, gold cheese, and orange sapphire for the Special Sauce.

One custom ring will be made for the winner, designed by fine jewelry designer Nadine Ghosn. To get a hold of the Bling Mac, contestants have to write “vows of love” to their favorite Big Macs on Twitter and tweet them @McDonald’s with #BlingMacContest, people have already started…

"Everyday I thank God that I was able to meat you. From here on, lettuce continue to love each other. We were able to ketchup after years apart & fell in love. It's not bc of your hot buns, but bc of your saucy personality. What can I say? I'm Lovin' you" #blingmaccontest — Courtney (@eli_as14) February 7, 2018

When we met, I was engaged to another. She was a real Whopper. But after that first time I found myself coming back, again and again. Idk if it was your sauciness or the way you felt in my hand but I fell in love with you. You’re the only #1 for me. #BlingMacContest — Dan Diaz (@dmdiaz_) February 7, 2018

@McDonalds I never expected that the first time I'd meat you I'd be so McFreakin in love. Those hot buns, 100% juicy beef, shredded lettuce, special sauce, american cheese, pickles, and onions…You're my mouthwatering Mac Daddy 😍 I love you 💛 #blingmaccontest — Leah (@KushKoneko) February 7, 2018

@McDonalds As a child, I watched you from afar. Dad said you were too much for me to handle but the ❤️ wants what it wants. As I finally held you, it was all I hoped for. At last bite I was 💔but I new you would always be there. When I’m hungry you complete me. #BlingMacContest pic.twitter.com/dAeSNin2nI — Dave (@AngryBluePlanet) February 7, 2018

What smell, through yonder drive-thru breaks? It is the meat, and secret sauce is the best. Arise, window and indulge me in taste. What is already rich in scent, might be richer still in taste. If I could so much as nibble on the bun, I might experience divinity #BlingMacContest — Tyler (@tylersonline) February 7, 2018

Betwixt three buns,

Lifting my spirits,

Intertwined with rare meat,

No man, ever, was so stricken,

Gastronomically, a love had begun, @McDonalds #BlingMacContest

Marrying you, I'm lovin' it,

And forevermore we shall eat,

Considerate this, and please lettuce win this run — Mathieu Antolini (@MthAntl) February 7, 2018

I never see myself eating out another pair of buns 👅🍔 #BlingMacContest — EᖇIᑕ ᑕᗩᖇTᗰᗩᑎ (@authoriitah) February 7, 2018