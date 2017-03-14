Getty Image

There comes a moment in everyone’s life where they just need a french fry fix. Be it a long day, a stressful relationship, or some asshole cut you off in traffic again, sometimes you just need starchy goodness. You’re not proud of it, but it’s your truth. Driving around, growing more desperate by the moment, you finally see it: those all-too-familiar Golden Arches. You order that large order of fries, but alas, the weird cardboard sleeve that you’ve come to associate with greasy goodness is half empty. No problem! Surely the crisp potatoes have merely fallen to the bottom of the paper bag, leaving you with a surprise post-meal snack. And yet, upon inspection, no additional fries are present. How does one recover from such a devastating loss?

Well, if you’re like most people, you whine about it on Twitter. Apparently, this deep fried injustice is becoming increasingly widespread, with the McDonald’s Twitter account receiving a wave of angry tweets from unsatisfied customers.

Just got home,got my @McDGreaterSA large fries and this is what I get, looks half empty,what am I paying for? Not cool @McDonalds , not cool pic.twitter.com/ukBeURP1En — LC (@nexuser87) February 23, 2017

@McDonaldsUK This was your so called large fries served at Tonypandy today. Why did I waste my money. #McDonalds pic.twitter.com/a2h2hOkBiJ — Daniel (@daniel3144) November 18, 2015

Thanks McDonald's I had no idea ten fries were now what you sell as a large fry. @McDonalds waste of my money. >_< pic.twitter.com/Y1SnWSl4fq — Maria 🖤 (@The_Real_Maria) January 7, 2016

@McDonalds this was meant to be a large fries but seems like a small to me second time in last two weeks….. pic.twitter.com/4LUzpFC3zk — Daniel Endsor (@dendsor) March 9, 2017

Perhaps the familiar container design is due for an overhaul, like the previously broken ice cream machines. Mickey D’s, to their credit, decided to get ahead of the issue and release a statement. However, it’s sure to leave those who have felt the soul-crushing plight of too few fries still demanding justice.

“There is no policy in place which suggests French Fries should be served in a carton that is anything less than full. “Customer service and experience is one of our top priorities and we are always disappointed to hear when our food falls short of customer’s expectations and our high standards.”

Call this “problem” American entitlement or call it the uncomfortable destruction of the familiar, but something tells me that the angry tweets won’t end until more fries are dispensed.

(Via BroBible)