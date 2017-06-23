McDonald’s Has A Minions-Inspired Menu With The ‘Despicable Me’ Diner In Mind

Minions can be divisive creatures. (That’s what being taken out of context for a racist aunt’s shared Facebook meme will do to an animated creature.) The lil’ yellow henchcyclopses might not be to everyone’s taste, but we can all agree that eating Minions is probably fantastic. With Despicable Me 3 looming, McDonald’s has elected to just go buckwild and trot out a Minions-inspired menu.

Select McDonalds locations in Singapore have been serving up Minions fare and the visual evidence has been splashed all over Instagram. After all, what’s the point of getting a novelty fast food curiosity and not showing it off? Customers at participating restaurants get more than just Minions packaging with their food. Tweaks like Minion Potatoes and a revamp of apple pies to something more (film) franchise appropriate are the big selling points, although the promise of “spicy” McNuggets is the low-key most exciting option.

In addition to edible potato idols, there’s also the remarkably colorful banana ice cream cone that’s available. Look at this full cone + ice cream ensemble. Bang up job, McDonald’s.

Domestic Minions and/or limited time offer enthusiasts aren’t able to get their hands on these things in the U.S. right now, but fast food’s changing philosophies calls for a “never say never” ruling on a possible arrival in North America. For now, it’s more of a lovely fever dream with a lot of hashtags attached.

