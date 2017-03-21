Trump's Foreign Aid Policy Could Cost Us

03.21.17

There is a phrase that was all the rage at the turn of the last century — Jingo. In essence it describes “a person who professes his or her patriotism loudly and excessively, favoring vigilant preparedness for war and an aggressive foreign policy.” For whatever reason, over the last 100-ish years that phrase has fallen out of service to describe someone. That’s a shame because we can’t think of a better word to describe the Americans involved in an incident that happened in Cancun during spring break this year.

American revelers — or American jingoists, if you will — made an über patriotic/ massively ironic / hugely idiotic ruckus aboard the Captain Hook pirate ship in Cancun when they broke out into an old sea chanty. Their verse was not merry or convivial, it was kinda baffling in a really, really disappointing sort of way. The Americans took over the end of a pirate show and drowned it out by chanting “Build That Wall!” over and over again.

Given that the passengers paid anywhere from $70 to $102 to take the cruise, that seems like a lot to spend just to piss people off in their own country.

