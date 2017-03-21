There is a phrase that was all the rage at the turn of the last century — Jingo. In essence it describes “a person who professes his or her patriotism loudly and excessively, favoring vigilant preparedness for war and an aggressive foreign policy.” For whatever reason, over the last 100-ish years that phrase has fallen out of service to describe someone. That’s a shame because we can’t think of a better word to describe the Americans involved in an incident that happened in Cancun during spring break this year.
American revelers — or American jingoists, if you will — made an über patriotic/ massively ironic / hugely idiotic ruckus aboard the Captain Hook pirate ship in Cancun when they broke out into an old sea chanty. Their verse was not merry or convivial, it was kinda baffling in a really, really disappointing sort of way. The Americans took over the end of a pirate show and drowned it out by chanting “Build That Wall!” over and over again.
Given that the passengers paid anywhere from $70 to $102 to take the cruise, that seems like a lot to spend just to piss people off in their own country.
yeah with the number of stories that were coming out of grade school and now this (college age) I’ve been less and less hopeful trump’s election was a fluke. devolution I guess.
Hard to convince a kid they shouldn’t be rude when our president’s only reliable quality is that he’s rude.
Even harder when their parents think this man worthy of the highest seat in the land
You’d think pirates would be anti-wall.
Spring Breakers are all dumb (yes, this included me when I was in college). Spring Breakers in Cancun are even dumber.
I’m going to assume that these shitty 20somethings are willing to work those jobs in the fields picking strawberries.
I’m also wondering if any of them knew that more immigration is going from the US to Mexico, not the other way?
I doubt the vast majority of them even cared. One or two MAGA bros start a chant. Drunk college kids join in the chant. That’s all it takes.
I take the point that chants can start a bit spontaneously. I lived in DC during September 11th and for a good 6 months after at the bars nearly every weekend some bro would start chanting USA and then everyone would join in.
But that was DC post a terrorist attack. Not a jingoistic rallying cry aimed at Mexicans being used against Mexicans in their own country. Oh, the ugly American… always new lows to sink to.
This is terrible. The cruise owner clearly was not aware that college kids drink and act like assholes on spring break. This must of come as a huge shock to him! Hopefully he was so disgusted that he gave the money back to these kids to prove a point that money doesn’t mean you can be racist.
better he should have kicked them overboard. Money doesn’t buy you the right to be rude and obnoxious, despite our president trying it at every turn.