Stephen Wilkes

When I think of luxurious hotels with casinos and spas, I immediately think Vegas. So when I was invited to try out a new MGM casino, my first thought was that I would be heading out to the desert. I imagined smoky casino floors, drunk tourists wandering down the streets with frozen drinks in souvenir plastic cups, and myself, parked at a Wheel of Fortune slot machine, slowly watching my meager savings draining away. And by slowly, I mean rapidly as I have about as much luck as that guy who was struck by lightning seven separate times in his life. I mean, most people will win for a little while, long enough to make gambling fun at least. But for me, it’s like feeding a parking meter. Each turn just goes down and down and down.

Don’t get me wrong, I have a great time in Vegas. Any place where it’s totally acceptable to have a few drinks in the daytime is a-okay by me. But these days, pregnant, and thus sober as the day is long, it’s slightly less appealing to be in a place dubbed “Sin City.”

So I was excited when I found out that the new MGM offering — The MGM Grand National Harbor Resort — was located just outside of Washington, D.C. And upon arrival, I was not disappointed. The resort’s glittering tower rises up over the Potomoc like a dream, just a stones throw from the action of D.C., but far enough away that you feel like you’re removed from the hustle and bustle and compulsive lying of the capitol. More importantly, while you could certainly have a fun bachelor party at the new MGM, it doesn’tjust feel like a place to party. The spacious resort has a relaxing, adult atmosphere with beautiful art, an airy conservatory, and fantastic high end restaurants from celebrity chefs.

Forget the smoky floors, cheap buffets, and cheesy clubs — the glossy hotel feels like the high end version of the Vegas you’d see in a magazine. Clean, bright, elegant entertainment that makes you want to grab one of their gorgeous cocktails, let work obligations slip from your mind, and stay for awhile.