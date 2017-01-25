New Data Reveals Just How Desperately Millennials Want To Be Famous

Shutterstock

Would you forego a job as a lawyer or doctor to become a household name? Well, more than a quarter of millennials would, according to data found by social media network Clapit in a joint effort with research firm YouGov. Even if they wouldn’t outright quit their jobs, a little under one fifth of millennials have secret aspirations of becoming famous. Even more jarring, the research suggests that a few of them would even disown their own family if it meant they would become famous. Like how famous are we talking?

It’s no surprise that the study revealed that many millennials would quit their jobs (or not even get a job) if it mean that they could become famous. This is a generation raised on reality television shows like The Jersey Shore and YouTube stars like Jenna Marbles and PewDiePie.

It seems like everyone has their own reality show or YouTube channel — it’s a culture where everyone assumes that they will get their fifteen minutes of fame sooner or later. It’s a generation of young adults who have always had access to hundreds of channels and a lightning fast internet. From the Kardashians to the Vanderpumps to Roman Atwood, millennials are inundated with reality stardom from a young age. It’s no wonder they expect to get their own piece of the proverbial pie.