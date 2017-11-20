Millennials Are Experimenting More In Bed, According To A New Survey

Shutterstock

Western society has opened up, and surprisingly quickly, about sex over the last few years. That’s a good thing. Sex is a vital part of how we function emotionally, socially, and biologically. Understanding how our desires work and what the boundaries are for exploring those desires consensually is healthy. It also means that we’re increasingly expanding our sex repertoires. Like, for example, more straight couples are doing it in the butt.

The BBC reports that a UK sex survey found that millennials are turning to anal sex at increasing rates:

More than one in 10 millennial teenagers said they had tried anal sex by the age of 18. By the age of 22 to 24, three in every 10 said they had tried it. Vaginal and oral sex are still the most common types of sexual activity between young men and women, however.

Also of interest is that the age teenagers started having sex hadn’t shifted; the average was around 16.

It’s worth keeping in mind these researchers aren’t showing up right when people are having sex; all of this is self-reported, and self-reported surveys are notoriously unreliable. But even seen through that lens, this indicates that what used to be a controversial, taboo act among Western couples is increasingly on the table and people are less judgemental about it. In the long run, less sex-judgement is a good thing for all of us.

(via the BBC)