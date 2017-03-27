The Miserable Reports From #BrunchCon Will Make Brunch Haters Giddy

Uproxx / Paramount

Over the weekend, a crowd of lunatics in the Big Apple treated themselves to the very first “BrunchCon” at the Grand Prospect Hall in Brooklyn (natch). The event featured 50 restaurants, an open mimosa bar, brunch “goods” for sale, a Hangover Lounge full of greasy food, and… speed dating. Those in attendance paid between $55 and $95 and apparently, it wasn’t a wonderful value to remember for decades. Shocker.

Been waiting online in the cold to get into #brunchcon in #nyc for over an hr. Bad reports coming frok inside. Hope it's actually worth it. — Emma Wells (@emmaw291) March 26, 2017

Bummer. But, are you really that surprised? According to reports, the event was oversold and a huge hit among those who love waiting in lines. A reporter for Metro found that the line to enter the event took some people an hour and a half.

A not at all ridiculous line to get into #brunchcon. Let me in!!! A post shared by alval716 (@alval716) on Mar 26, 2017 at 8:02am PDT

Instead of decadent shrimp cocktails and oozing eggs benny, attendees were shocked to find even more lines when they got through the doors! Based on the flood of Instagrams using the tag #brunchcon, there was plenty of champagne or at the very least, the were plenty of champagne props.