The Miserable Reports From #BrunchCon Will Make Brunch Haters Giddy

03.27.17 19 mins ago

Uproxx / Paramount

Over the weekend, a crowd of lunatics in the Big Apple treated themselves to the very first “BrunchCon” at the Grand Prospect Hall in Brooklyn (natch). The event featured 50 restaurants, an open mimosa bar, brunch “goods” for sale, a Hangover Lounge full of greasy food, and… speed dating. Those in attendance paid between $55 and $95 and apparently, it wasn’t a wonderful value to remember for decades. Shocker.

Bummer. But, are you really that surprised? According to reports, the event was oversold and a huge hit among those who love waiting in lines. A reporter for Metro found that the line to enter the event took some people an hour and a half.

A not at all ridiculous line to get into #brunchcon. Let me in!!!

A post shared by alval716 (@alval716) on

Instead of decadent shrimp cocktails and oozing eggs benny, attendees were shocked to find even more lines when they got through the doors! Based on the flood of Instagrams using the tag #brunchcon, there was plenty of champagne or at the very least, the were plenty of champagne props.

doses & m i m o s a s 🥂#SundayFunday #brunchcon

A post shared by Joy (@joyker_) on

