This Mom’s Crushing Gender Stereotypes And She’s Going Viral

You know what sucks? When adults forget how hard being a kid can be. And what’s even worse is when those same adults, when faced with a crying boy who’s just been beaned in the face with a ball, don’t take a second to let the kid feel their feelings but demand that they “man up” and “hide the pain.” One mom, former Jersey Belle star Jaime Primak Sullivan, isn’t taking that laying down, though. So when a complete stranger told her that she needed to stop “coddling” her son, Sullivan decided to teach her son something different.
In a Facebook post that’s gone viral since Thursday, Sullivan recounts the story of what happened after her son Max was hit in the face with a ball and panicked (as children do) when the pain hit him.
From Sullivan’s Facebook post:
Last Saturday my 8 year old son Max was playing in his school basketball game. Somewhere is the shuffle he was hit in the face with the ball. I saw it happen like it was slow motion. I saw his eyes widen and then squint from the pain — he looked around trying to focus. I knew he was looking for me. “Max got hit in the face”, I said to my husband as I instinctively jumped up from the bleachers. In that moment, I saw Max start to run around the court in my direction as the silent cry began. He couldn’t catch his breath. My feet couldn’t move fast enough. As soon as we connected, I got down on one knee. “Catch your breath buddy.” He tilted his head back. “Max, breath. It’s okay.” He finally took a breath, and I wrapped my arms around him as he cried into my shoulder. A voice came from behind me — “You need to stop babying that kid.” My mind registered the sentiment, but I kept my focus on Max. I cleaned his face, and wiped his tears. Once I knew he was okay, i sent him back around the court to join his team on the bench.
I climbed back up on the bleachers. My hands shaking. i was so angry. I fussed about it all the way home. My husband blew it off. “Who cares what they think?”
Ummm where I grew up my mom prevented me from crying as a survival tactic yet she still spoiled me as a kid. She told me (as a young black boy) many times ” the world doesn’t care about your tears, and your tears can get you killed. I am sorry this world is so cruel to black men, but you have to be stronger than everyone else. So never let them see you cry, never let them break you.” Then she hugged me and told me she loved me. Some of us don’t have the privilege to cry growing up, and it doesn’t mean I don’t know love. My mother loved and still loves me to death, she just didn’t want me to show weakness in an area and in world where it could do me serious harm.Crying and being able to emotionally express yourself are two different things. My mom would have comforted me to not cry if I got hit in the face at 8 and told me to be tough, but she would have also cursed and punched anyone in the face that claimed that she was babying me to show she and I were not to be fucked with. Sullivan is assuming the exact opposite of what she is accusing people of assuming on her son. People are assuming her son is soft and she is assume boys that don’t cry grow up to be men that “struggle to fully experience the broad scope of love and affection”. You can cry and be tough, you can refuse to cry and be in touch with your emotions. So that man that told her to stop babying her son can fuck off and Sullivan can fuck off right next to him.