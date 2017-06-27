Photos From The Ten Most Instagrammed Places On Earth

Shutterstock

Social media has exploded in the last decade. It’s hard to remember a time when we weren’t consumed by our Facebook friends, Instagram likes, and re-Tweets. Instagram, in particular, has become one of the most important apps for self expression. Whether it’s through music, art, photography, or travel, Instagram is the place to show off. It’s also become a place to let the world see where you’ve been (who would believe you climbed the Sydney Harbour Bridge if you didn’t take a picture of it?).

On The Go Tours sifted through all of the hashtags on Instagram and came up with a list of the top ten most Instagrammed places in the world. From Paris to San Francisco, the locations on this list should definitely be on your travel bucket list. The CN Tower in Toronto, Machu Picchu in Peru, and the Burj Al Arab in Dubai just missed the cut for the top ten. But, many notable landmarks made it. See how many you’ve visited in this visual tour.

10.) Coliseum, Rome

Absolut happiness #roma #italy #coliseum #beatifulcity #inlove ❤🇮🇹 A post shared by Miss Universe Kosovo 2016 🇽🇰❤️ (@camibrrz) on Jun 26, 2017 at 8:18am PDT

It’s no surprise that the extremely photogenic Roman amphitheater made the list. No trip to Rome is complete with a trip to the Flavian Amphitheater (as it is also called). Built in 70-80 AD, the structure is older than most known religions, including Christianity.

#coliseum #rome #italy #traveling #лето2017 #greenery A post shared by Svetlana Lokian (@svetlana_lokian) on Jun 26, 2017 at 11:16am PDT