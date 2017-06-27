Photos From The Ten Most Instagrammed Places On Earth

#Facebook #Twitter
06.27.17 32 mins ago

Shutterstock

Social media has exploded in the last decade. It’s hard to remember a time when we weren’t consumed by our Facebook friends, Instagram likes, and re-Tweets. Instagram, in particular, has become one of the most important apps for self expression. Whether it’s through music, art, photography, or travel, Instagram is the place to show off. It’s also become a place to let the world see where you’ve been (who would believe you climbed the Sydney Harbour Bridge if you didn’t take a picture of it?).

On The Go Tours sifted through all of the hashtags on Instagram and came up with a list of the top ten most Instagrammed places in the world. From Paris to San Francisco, the locations on this list should definitely be on your travel bucket list. The CN Tower in Toronto, Machu Picchu in Peru, and the Burj Al Arab in Dubai just missed the cut for the top ten. But, many notable landmarks made it. See how many you’ve visited in this visual tour.

10.) Coliseum, Rome

Absolut happiness #roma #italy #coliseum #beatifulcity #inlove ❤🇮🇹

A post shared by Miss Universe Kosovo 2016 🇽🇰❤️ (@camibrrz) on

It’s no surprise that the extremely photogenic Roman amphitheater made the list. No trip to Rome is complete with a trip to the Flavian Amphitheater (as it is also called). Built in 70-80 AD, the structure is older than most known religions, including Christianity.

#coliseum #rome #italy #traveling #лето2017 #greenery

A post shared by Svetlana Lokian (@svetlana_lokian) on

Around The Web

TOPICS#Facebook#Twitter
TAGSexploreFacebookinstagramlifePARISTRAVELTwittervisual tours

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

David Ramirez’s Dark Country Blues Tell True Tales Of American Resilience On ‘We’re Not Going Anywhere’

David Ramirez’s Dark Country Blues Tell True Tales Of American Resilience On ‘We’re Not Going Anywhere’

06.23.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Vince Staples ‘Big Fish Theory’ Is Here And It’s Everything His Fans Were Hoping For

Vince Staples ‘Big Fish Theory’ Is Here And It’s Everything His Fans Were Hoping For

06.22.17 5 days ago
Watch The Foo Fighters Live Debut Of A Thunderous New Track Called ‘Sunday Rain’

Watch The Foo Fighters Live Debut Of A Thunderous New Track Called ‘Sunday Rain’

06.22.17 5 days ago
The Dark And Wild Fluorescence Of Lorde’s ‘Melodrama’

The Dark And Wild Fluorescence Of Lorde’s ‘Melodrama’

06.19.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Ratboys Feel Like A Warm Hug From An Old Friend On ‘GN’

Ratboys Feel Like A Warm Hug From An Old Friend On ‘GN’

06.19.17 1 week ago
Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 2 weeks ago 19 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP