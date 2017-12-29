Joe Raedle

As the year wraps up, it’s time to reflect on 2017. In doing so, it’s hard not to get caught up in the many global struggles we’ve experienced this year. There’s no forgetting the hurricanes, earthquakes, terrorist attacks, fires, and landslides that have devastated communities. But rather than become mired in a depressive state, those events can be framed as moments of phenomenal human strength and a testament to the love and resiliency we all have the power to harness.

When it comes to exceptional photojournalism, Getty Images leads the pack, and we were lucky enough to have them curate a gallery of images that remind us of humanity’s kindness in the face of disaster. We spoke with Pancho Bernasconi, the VP of News at Getty Images, about the pictures in the collection and their importance. He also gave us some behind the scenes info about the business of taking these images, the danger (both emotional and physical) that photographers face, and what it feel like as an editor to see them come across his desk.

If you’re having a hard time moving past the difficulties we’ve all faced over the past 365 days, these images will help you focus on the good that exists in the world. That’s what we want to carry into next year.

Dan Kitwood

DAKHINPARA, BANGLADESH – SEPTEMBER 12: A Rohingya man carries an elderly woman, after the wooden boat they were travelling on from Myanmar, which can be seen in the background, crashed into the shore and tipped everyone out on September 12, 2017 in Dakhinpara, Bangladesh.