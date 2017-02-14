Unsplash

Valentine’s Day is here and, if you’re anything like me, you haven’t even begun to think of a gift. But don’t start making the same book of coupons for items like “1 free hug” that you gave your mom for Mother’s Day circa 1996 just yet. Because there are plenty of options out there that will sweep your significant other, girl/boyfriend, or booty-call-who-you-really-don’t-want-to-take-off-the-table-yet off their feet!

So what can you do to really wow someone? Candy and flowers are fine but they’re pretty clichéd and just not memorable enough. What you want is something that will create lasting memories for the two of you. Because life is all about the experiences you share with those you love. Sometimes they’re the terrible experiences — like when you get stuck in an airport for 24 hours and they send all your luggage to Peru for some reason — but even misadventures can bond a couple.

While I have no idea what physical gifts I’ve received the past few Valentine’s Days, I remember all of of the trips down to the most minute detail. Because there’s nothing better than traveling with your best friend and partner. With that in mind, we’ve put together a list of some of the most romantic destinations on earth

Bonus: you’ll totally win at “present giving” (which is good because a healthy relationship is one that’s entrenched in constant, bitter competition).



The Ranch at Rock Creek — Philipsburg, Montana

The Ranch at Rock Creek

The Ranch fulfills your cabin in the woods fantasy without giving up any of the luxuries of an amazing hotel. Over Valentine’s Day weekend, they offer multiple activities like group yoga, snowga, gourmet tasting menus, a barn dance, a wood fire barbecue, and a special Valentines Day dinner as well as opportunities to ski, ice skate, and snowmobile.

While I am normally anti-all-things snow-related (mostly due to my propensity to horribly injure myself and fall BEFORE you add any ice or snow into the equation), this property has so many options for fun, romantic activities that you can’t go wrong.

And it’s in Montana! You don’t get a more romantic landscape than Big Sky country.

The Chateau at Lake La Quinta — La Quinta, CA

The Chateau

The thing I love most about Palm Springs is that there’s nothing to do but relax and unwind. It is just all about baking in the glorious dry heat by the water, spa experiences, and drinking too much. And the Chateau at Lake La Quinta is the perfect Oasis in the middle of the desert. The lovely property has stunning lake views and will make you feel like you’ve stepped out of all the hustle and bustle of your normal lives. Right now, the boutique is offering a “L’Amour” experience designed exclusively for couples. The romantic experience includes two 60-minute massages, a chilled bottle of Champagne, breakfast in bed for two, and views of Lake La Quinta from every suite.