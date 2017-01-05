Hollywood's Fitness Secrets | OFFLINE

Let This Woman's Weight Loss Revenge Story Inspire Your Fitness Journey

01.05.17

Transformation Tuesday !!!! 3 years and 103 lbs later it's crazy to look back and see all that has changed in my life. In the left pic I was unknowingly on the brink of the most difficult time of my life. At the time I couldn't understand how my life would unfold and what it all meant but if there's one thing I know for sure is I'M NO QUITTER 👊🏼 I know there are amazing things ahead as well as tough ones because that is life. What I also know is that I've survived all the tough times up until now and the future will be no different. The only way you figure that out is by facing life and fighting through life to be the best you for yourself, your kids etc. I pray that if you haven't up until this point been successful at conquering those battles, this is your year of success and resilience. There is no greater feeling than standing on top of the mountain after the hardest climb of your life! 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 ——————————————– #transformationtuesday #followmyjourney #joinmyteam #Herbalife #herbalife24 #doitforyou #transformation #beforeandafter #fitmom #fitchick #girlswholift #inspiration #motivation #weightloss #bestlifeever #momswholift #fitness #fitspo #girlswholift #fitchick #mommymakeover #wellnesscoach #fueledbyherbalife #beforeandafter

A photo posted by Betsy Ayala ⬇️ 103 Lbs (@queen_b_b) on

Remember Betsy Ayala’s name, because she’s going to be your inspiration for how to live your life right after heartache, heartbreak, and devastating setbacks that would make the strongest of us crawl into bed with three pints of Ben & Jerry’s and watch all three seasons of Black Mirror on repeat.

