Pat yourself on the back. You did it. You survived another Mother’s Day. Now that the Brunch of the Damned is over, and your mom has sufficiently rolled her eyes at your piddly gift, you can sit back and think only of the good she brings to your life, her many sacrifices, and the fact that you, and not greeting card companies, are now in full control over when you see her next.
If you’re still stuck marveling at her ability to lovingly snipe at your life choices, though, you might need a little help to put things in perspective. Which is why we went and pulled a few relative horror stories off of Reddit to remind you that your mom is the best. Or, at least, not the worst.
So here goes. And keep in mind, these have been edited for size and spelling.
As spicy_lemonade discovered to her eternal satisfaction, sometimes #Momschemes can fail hard.
So my mom is visiting because yesterday I got my masters in accounting, and I didn’t get to walk for my bachelors, so this was a big deal to me. I’ve already purchased my review course materials for the CPA exam, and I’m gearing up for the next step in my professional life. My mom’s been pretty supportive of this, but throughout the ceremony and today when we were out to dinner, she kept going on and on to my mother-in-law about my husband and I having children.
He and I agreed early in dating we didn’t want kids, and that hasn’t changed one iota in seven years. His mom supports us completely, too. It just really chaps my ass that I’ve worked my butt off over the past ten years, going to school full-time and working full-time, to be successful, have a great home and marriage, and yet all my mom really cares about is having a grandkid.
On the other hand, seeing my mom go completely crazy FINALLY convinced my husband to have a vasectomy.
