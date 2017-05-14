shutterstock

Pat yourself on the back. You did it. You survived another Mother’s Day. Now that the Brunch of the Damned is over, and your mom has sufficiently rolled her eyes at your piddly gift, you can sit back and think only of the good she brings to your life, her many sacrifices, and the fact that you, and not greeting card companies, are now in full control over when you see her next.

If you’re still stuck marveling at her ability to lovingly snipe at your life choices, though, you might need a little help to put things in perspective. Which is why we went and pulled a few relative horror stories off of Reddit to remind you that your mom is the best. Or, at least, not the worst.

So here goes. And keep in mind, these have been edited for size and spelling.

As spicy_lemonade discovered to her eternal satisfaction, sometimes #Momschemes can fail hard.