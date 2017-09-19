These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

Shutterstock

There’s a reason that mountains make for good metaphors.

Fred Ptucha knows this. It’s why the Vietnam veteran decided to launch the organization Climbers for Peace, a project that brings individuals of different backgrounds, beliefs, and nationalities together to reach summits and, just maybe, levels of understanding that cross cultural chasms.

Ptucha, a US Navy Veteran, has dedicated his post-war life to peace activism. He’s headed organizations like Veterans for Peace and participated in the Moscow International Peace Marathon in 1989, after the fall of the Iron Curtain.

In 1997, Ptucha was brainstorming ways to help advance the cause of world peace over a few beers with fellow activists and adventure lovers in Northern California. He wanted to do something attention grabbing, something that would let people have a good time, and something that would have an impact. Mountain climbing came to mind.

The symbolism is ripe, sure. A group of diverse people, scaling physical peaks, while also trying to overcome their differences. But Ptucha had a much simpler explanation for why mountains became his vehicle of choice for driving positive change.

“You might say, ‘Well why didn’t you do beach volleyball or something?’” Ptucha says. “The answer is: There’s something kind of magical that happens when you add a certain element of risk. With a mountain, there’s always the risk of the fall, so if you’ve been through some tough times together, and pulled through, it creates a bond much quicker than if you just got a bunch of people sitting in a room and talking.”

Ptucha chose the highest mountain in Europe for the group’s first climb. Mt. Elbrus — located in the Caucasus Mountains in Southern Russia — holds that title, but considering diplomatic relations with Russia weren’t exactly friendly during the late ’90s, Ptucha needed help organizing the expedition. He decided to send an email to sitting president, Bill Clinton.

“We really were flying by the seat of our pants,” Ptucha says.

With the help of Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma and former Russian Federation President Boris Yeltsin — both of whom were contacted by the White House — and The Ukrainian Federation of Alpinism, Ptucha was able to lead 12 Ukrainians and a handful of Americans to the top of Mt. Elbrus.

The climb was supposed to be a one-off, but when the three-week trip came to an end and Ptucha and his fellow climbers said their goodbyes through tears on a sidewalk in Ukraine, they decided to organize another excursion. And another, and another.

The two groups climbed Mount Olympus in Greece, trekked the Tartar Mountains in Slovakia, spent two weeks hiking the Swiss and Austrian Alps, and conquered Mt. Shasta in California. Each expedition brought new people into the fold. Ptucha says he’s climbed with adventurers from Sweden, Spain, Austria, Germany, Russia, Ukraine, the U.K., the Middle East, and America over the years.